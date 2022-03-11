Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 24,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,612,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
