Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 24,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,612,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tuya by 2,428.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tuya by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth $7,115,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

