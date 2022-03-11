Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 132,500 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of DHI Group worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

DHI Group Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.