Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.22% of Armstrong Flooring worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:AFI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

