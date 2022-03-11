Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $817,000 Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $184,072. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

