Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $117.31 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

