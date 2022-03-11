Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Steelcase worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2,638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 360,184 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

