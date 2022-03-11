Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of GoPro worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 196.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,127,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $7,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2,254.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 733,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

