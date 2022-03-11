Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 44,300 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

