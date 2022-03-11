Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 52,300 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of Cytosorbents worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.46 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

