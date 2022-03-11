Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 52,300 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of Cytosorbents worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cytosorbents Profile (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.