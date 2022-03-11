Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Gaotu Techedu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOTU opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 88.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

