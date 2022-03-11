Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,630 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Alta Equipment Group worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $404.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 351,735 shares of company stock worth $4,658,869. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

