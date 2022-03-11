Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,691 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

