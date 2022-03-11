Two Sigma Investments LP Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,805 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,901.00, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

