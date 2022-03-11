Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 124,954 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.46% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $2.03 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

