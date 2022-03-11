Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 7,248 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $506.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

