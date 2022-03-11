Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 987,393 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.