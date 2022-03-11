Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 987,393 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DXC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DXC Technology (Get Rating)
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.