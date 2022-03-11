Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 13.3%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08.
In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,814,000.
About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.