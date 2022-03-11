Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 13.3%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,814,000.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

