U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.