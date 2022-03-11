U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

