UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Thor Industries worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 707.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

