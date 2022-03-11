UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Anaplan worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 97,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,167. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

