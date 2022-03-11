UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,289 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 357.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

