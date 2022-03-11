UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,055 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Unum Group worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.
Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
