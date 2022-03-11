UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $140.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.