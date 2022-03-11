UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.