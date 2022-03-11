UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

