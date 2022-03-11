UBS Group AG Sells 18,820 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.38% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN opened at $19.49 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.