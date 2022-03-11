UBS Group Cuts Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $21.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Afya has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Softbank Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 318,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,298.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 280,356 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

