UBS Group Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

