UBS Group Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $24.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

