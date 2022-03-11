Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
UDMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.59 on Monday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
