UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.