UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of UFPI stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
