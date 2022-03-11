Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $379.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

