Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.82

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.82 and traded as high as C$27.00. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 49,663 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNS shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

