Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 303,071 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

