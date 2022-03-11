Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.23.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

