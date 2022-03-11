Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.76.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
