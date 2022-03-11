Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Upwork has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

