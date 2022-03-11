v.systems Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $597,991.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,430,089,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,506,481,022 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

