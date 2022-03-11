VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,006. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $378.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.