VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of EGY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,006. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $378.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.89.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.
EGY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
