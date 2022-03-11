Vai Market Capitalization Tops $51.47 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $51.47 million and $1.77 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.