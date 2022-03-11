Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $12,781,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

