Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

VVV stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valvoline by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 166.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

