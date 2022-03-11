Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after purchasing an additional 123,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103,696 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136,207 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

