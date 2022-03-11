Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $186.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.12. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

