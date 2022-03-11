Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

