Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,026,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.91 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

