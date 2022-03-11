Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.