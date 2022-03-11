Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

VBR opened at $170.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

